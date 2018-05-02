Unum stung by long-term care; shares drop 15%

Q1 adjusted operating income of $275.1M or $1.24 per share was up from $236.1M and $1.02 a year ago, but missed estimates by a penny.

No bull on the stock, Evercore's Thomas Gallagher takes note of the loss ratio in long-term care - it rose to 96.6% from 88.6% a year earlier. It's likely to "cast a shadow" over what otherwise were solid results, says Gallagher. There's a higher chance the company may need to take a statutory charge related to long-term care reserves.

Gallagher continues to rate the stock Underperform and cuts his price target to $45 from $48.

Source: Bloomberg

UNM -15.3% to $40.58

Previously: Unum misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (May 1)