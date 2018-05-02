ADP +3.2% on Q3 beat, raised full-year profit expectations

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) is up 3.2% after logging Q3 earnings that beat expectations along with raising its expectations for profit growth in 2018.

Revenues grew 8% on a headline basis and 6% organically in constant currency. New business bookings rose 9%.

Adjusted EBIT rose 8% as well, to $901M. Net earnings increased 9% to $643M.

The company also boosted its quarterly dividend 9.5%.

Revenue by segment: Employer Services, $2.8B (up 7%); PEO Services, $1.07B (up 10%); Other, -$182.2M.

Earnings by segment: Employer Services, $1.023B (up 6%); PEO Services, $136.3M (up 14%); Other, -$306.2M.

ADP now sees full-year diluted EPS growing 11-12%, up from a prior forecast of 8-9% growth, and adjusted EPS growing 16-17% vs. a prior forecast for 12-13% growth.

It still expects full-year revenue growth of 7-8%, including forex impact and about 2 percentage points of growth from acquisitions. New business bookings should grow 6-7% (vs. prior forecast of 5-7%).

Earnings call slides

Press release