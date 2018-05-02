Cirius Therapeutics completes enrollment in mid-stage study of lead candidate in NASH

Privately held Cirius Therapeutics announces that it has reached the enrollment target in a Phase 2b clinical trial, EMMINENCE, assessing lead candidate MSDC-0602K in patients with NASH and liver fibrosis.

The primary endpoint of the 380-subject study, based on liver biopsy samples, is the improvement in NAFLD activity score (NAS) at month 12 defined as at least a two-point decrease with no worsening of fibrosis stage compared to placebo.

According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated completion date is July 2019. The company says preliminary data should be available in H2 2018.

MSDC-0602K is an orally available small molecule that the company says restores metabolic balance at its root, through mitochondrial function, which increases the body's sensitivity to insulin. Specifically, it modulates the entry of pyruvate into the mitochondria which potentially corrects the metabolic disturbance that leads to NASH.