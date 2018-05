More on Dine Brands' mixed results

Dine Brands Global (DIN -4.9% ) reports total revenue declined 1.7% to $188.16M in Q1.

Applebee's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales increased 3.3%.

IHOP's domestic system-wide comparable same-restaurant sales grew 1.0%.

Gross margin rate slipped 480 bps to 44.4%.

G&A expense rate leveraged 400 bps to 22.3%, primarily due to lower personnel costs due to non-recurring executive separation costs in 1Q17.

Restaurant count: Applebee's -86 Y/Y to 1,912; IHOP +50 to 1,791.

The company reiterates its FY2018 guidance.

