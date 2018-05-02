Sequans Communications +5% after Q1 earnings

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) is up 5% so far today after posting in-line results in its first-quarter earnings.

Revenue was flat Q/Q but fell 9.6% Y/Y amid a decrease in broadband product revenue.

"Our IoT business continued to gain momentum during the first quarter, with IoT revenue increasing more than 50% from Q4, driven by strong Cat 1 growth," says CEO Georges Karam.

Revenue breakout: Product, $7.635M (down 20.8%); Other, $3.599M (up 29%).

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $12.5M-$14.5M with gross margin above 40%. It sees net loss per share/ADS of $0.07 to $0.08.

Press release