Nanometrics soars 23.6% on Q1 beats, upside guidance, analyst target increases

Nanometrics (NASDAQ:NANO) soars 23.6% after Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates. Upside Q2 guidance has revenue of $82 to $90M (consensus: $74.15) and EPS of $0.57 to $0.74 (consensus: $0.45).

Analyst action: Stifel raises its Nanometrics target from $34 to $36 and says the results speak to not only the timing of key memory projects but also to more important key customer wins.

More action: Benchmark raises its price target by $3 to $36.

Source: Briefing.com.

