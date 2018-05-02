3D printing for the military at GE

"From multi-billion- dollar assets like Navy ships at sea to cars and SUVs driving on highways and roads, imagine the day when you can visit any repair or service shop and get replacement parts on-the-spot," reads a press release from GE (GE +1.1% ) Global Research.

The technology development arm of GE has been awarded a four-year, $9M contract to develop a rapid process for creating exact digital models of replacement or newly designed assets, parts, processes and even systems called Digital Twins. Model-based data and sensor-based data will "dramatically speed up their qualification and certification process for replicating and printing replacement parts."

The four- year program will occur in two two-year phases. Phase 1 will focus on the underlying software and hardware developments, while Phase 2 will build complete additive systems.