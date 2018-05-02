Boyd Gaming to acquire Lattner Entertainment Group for $100M

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) to acquire Lattner Entertainment Group for total cash consideration of $100M.

The acquisition will be free cash flow positive and immediately accretive to earnings.

Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said: "The acquisition of Lattner is a strategic opportunity to further diversify and expand our business. Lattner will provide us a valuable new avenue to access gaming customers, and a platform to participate in the expansion of distributed gaming. We are excited to welcome the Lattner team to Boyd Gaming, and look forward to establishing ourselves as one of the leading distributed gaming operators in the country."

The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q2.

The Company intends to finance the transaction through cash flow from operations and availability under its existing credit facility.

