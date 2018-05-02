Banks again raise oil price forecast for 2018, WSJ survey says

Banks raised their forecasts for oil prices for the seventh consecutive month in April by more than $1.00/bbl compared with the prior month, according to a poll of 14 investment banks surveyed by WSJ.

Brent is now expected to average more than $64/bbl this year, while WTI should average just above $60/bbl; Brent closed yesterday at $73.13/bbl and WTI settled at $67.25/bbl.

“OPEC has done a better job than expected” in its efforts to curb crude production, and "the market is likely to remain well supported," says ING Bank commodity strategist Warren Patterson, adding that a reimposition of some U.S. sanctions on Iran could result in a reduction of up to 500K bbl/day of Iranian crude.

ETFs: USO, OIL, UWT, UCO, DWT, SCO, BNO, DBO, DTO, USL, DNO, OLO, SZO, OLEM, WTIU, OILK, OILX, WTID, USOI, USOU, USOD, UBRT, DBRT, OILD, OILU, USAI