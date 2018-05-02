UPS looks to partner with trucker on in-home delivery

UPS (UPS -0.7%) is in talks with at least one trucking firm to offer in-home delivery of large items such as gym equipment and furniture, according to Reuters.
Neither UPS of FedEx currently offers a service to bring large goods into customers' houses or offer assembly services.
Sources say Werner Enterprises (WERN +3.7%) is the trucker with the inside track to land the final-mile delivery business. Other companies in the sector looking to partner with major retailers on delivery include Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR), Ryder (NYSE:R), Seko Logistic, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT).