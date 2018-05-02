Ferro up 3% on Q1 results, reaffirms guidance

Ferro Corporation (FOE +3% ) reported Q1 revenue growth of 26.5% Y/Y to $405M and +18% Y/Y on constant currency basis.

Segment sales: Performance coating +45.5% Y/Y to $184.6M, Performance colors & glass +16.4% Y/Y to $120.5M and Colors solution +10.9% Y/Y to $100.4M.

Q1 overall gross margin d eclined by 155 bps to 29.3%, Adj. gross declined by 160 bps to 12.5% and Adj. EBITDA margin declined by 165 bps to 15.8%.

Segment gross margins: Performance coating declined by 273 bps to 23.7%, performance colors & glass declined by 20 bps to 36% and colors solution declined by 32 bps to 32%.

SG&A expenses up by 23% Y/Y to $73.09M.

Total inventories as of 31 March 2018 was at $358.08M.

2018 Guidance reaffirmed: Adj. EBITDA $270-275M; Adj. EPS $1.55-1.60 and FCF from operations 40-45%.

