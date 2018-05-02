Akorn down 8% on Fresenius claim of fraudulent azithromycin data

Akorn (AKRX -7.8% ) slumps on double normal volume on the heels of a Bloomberg report that former suitor Fresenius Medical Care (FMS +2.4% ) disclosed in court that its investigation found that an Akorn executive intentionally submitted fraudulent azithromycin data to the FDA in 2012, which it claimed as a material breach of their merger agreement leading to its withdrawal from the $4.3B deal.

Akorn is suing Fresenius to force it to follow through on the agreement.

