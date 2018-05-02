American Airlines nears CRJ900 deal

American Airlines (AAL -0.4% ) is nearing an order for about 15 regional jets from Bombardier ((OTCQX:BDRAF -0.2% ), (OTCQX:BDRBF +0.7% )) with options to buy more, Bloomberg reports.

The deal for CRJ900 aircraft, with list prices of about $700M, is likely to be announced as soon as tomorrow, when Bombardier reports Q1 results.

An order from the world's largest carrier would give a boost to the venerable CRJ program, which Bombardier has acknowledged neglecting as the company invested $6B in developing its all-new C Series single-aisle jetliner.