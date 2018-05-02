Magellan Midstream extends open season for potential Texas expansion

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP +1.7% ) says it is increasing the scope and extending the open season to gain shipping commitments for the potential expansion of the western leg of its refined products pipeline system in Texas.

MMP says the pipeline's current capacity of 100K bbl/day could rise to 145K bbl/day following the expansion, or 5K more than initially anticipated, and could be expanded further if supported by sufficient commitments.

The proposed expansion would increase MMP's capability to transport refined petroleum products to demand centers in Abilene, Midland/Odessa and El Paso, Tex., with further optionality to access markets in New Mexico, Arizona and Mexico via connections to other pipelines