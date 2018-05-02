InVivo up 69% on previously reported INSPIRE results, equity offering looming

Thinly traded nano cap InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NVIV +68.7% ) is up on a whopping 68x surge in volume in apparent response to its announcement that six-month results from the Phase 3 INSPIRE study assessing its Neuro-Spinal Scaffold in spinal cord injury patients were presented at AANS yesterday.

The action is surprising since the same data were reported in January.

Investors should note that the company filed a preliminary prospectus last week for a public offering of stock and warrants.

