McDermott, Chicago Bridge shareholders OK merger deal

|About: Chicago Bridge & Iron Company (CBI)|By:, SA News Editor

McDermott (MDR +0.1%) shareholders approve the proposed merger with Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI +6%), thwarting an attempt by Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY +1.5%) to block the deal.

MDR says a majority of shareholders supported the deal and approved a 3-for-1 reverse stock split, and CBI shareholders also voted in favor; the combination is expected to close on May 10.

Subsea last month offered $7/share for MDR, which rejected the deal, and then said it could revise its offer if the companies would work together to find additional benefits for a deal.