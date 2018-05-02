McDermott, Chicago Bridge shareholders OK merger deal

McDermott (MDR +0.1%) shareholders approve the proposed merger with Chicago Bridge & Iron (CBI +6%), thwarting an attempt by Subsea 7 (OTCPK:SUBCY +1.5%) to block the deal.
MDR says a majority of shareholders supported the deal and approved a 3-for-1 reverse stock split, and CBI shareholders also voted in favor; the combination is expected to close on May 10.
Subsea last month offered $7/share for MDR, which rejected the deal, and then said it could revise its offer if the companies would work together to find additional benefits for a deal.