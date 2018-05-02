JD.com -1.2% on downgrades at CLSA, SWS

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is off 1.2% after a slight downgrade at CLSA, to Outperform from Buy.

The firm expects next Tuesday's Q1 earnings to turn out mixed amid a weak marketplace, and says while gross margin value and revenue growth will be healthy, that can't make up for what will be a slow process of re-growing its apparel business. (h/t Bloomberg)

CLSA has a price target of $43 on the ADRs, implying 16% upside from today's lower price.

Meanwhile SWS Research has downgraded the company ADRs to Hold, from Outperform, and cut its price target to $40 from $50. Shares are at $37.01 currently.