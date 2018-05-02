Verizon's Oath doubles down on AWS

Verizon’s (NYSE:VZ) Oath is “doubling down” on using Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services to consolidate its brands on the public cloud.

Oath chooses AWS as its “preferred” public cloud provider in a multi-year deal and will move existing programs there and use AWS to develop new applications.

Oath will be able to close some of its smaller data centers. The company has 10 larger centers in the US and abroad.

Oath CTO Atte Lahtiranta to CNBC: “We did a lot of due diligence. AWS is just — they are really good."

But Oath isn’t all-in and still uses some services from Google and Microsoft.

Verizon shares are down 1.4% to $48.14.

Amazon shares are down 0.5% to $1,574.02.

