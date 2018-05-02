Voya Financial +2.3% after big jump in book value

Q1 adjusted operating earnings of $137M or $0.77 per share vs. $99M and $0.51 a year ago, but shy of estimates for $0.86.

Book value (excl. AOCI) up 8.3% for the quarter, in part thanks to a fast pace of share buybacks. Company reiterates promise for $1B in buybacks by June 30, and notes end-of-quarter excess capital of $548M.

Management also reminds it's to receive more than $500M in deployable capital at closing of sale of the Closed Block Variable Annuity operation, and it intends to use some of that towards share repurchases.

BTIG reiterates Buy rating and $59 price target.

VOYA +2.3% to $52.71

Previously: Voya Financial misses by $0.09, misses on revenue (May 1)