UK Construction PMI Rose to 52.5 in April

Activity in the UK construction sector rose at the fastest pace in five months in April to 52.5 compared to the forecast of 50.5, brightening the economic outlook for the second quarter.

“A rebound in construction activity was pretty well inevitable after snowfall resulted in severe disruptions on site during March," said Tim Moore, associate director at survey compiler Markit.

“While temporary factors make it difficult to gauge underlying momentum, the recovery from March’s low point is somewhat underwhelming and provides an indication that the construction sector has been treading water at the very best in recent months."