German manufacturing PMI at 58.1 in April

German manufacturing PMI grew at the slowest pace in nine months in April to 58.1, following 58.2. in March, as new-orders growth slowed for the fourth consecutive month.

The increase in output was robust, but new orders booked their smallest gain in 17 months.

"The survey's forward-looking business confidence gauge has stabilised after falling throughout the opening quarter, to suggest that firms themselves see growth levelling off at a lower rate than those seen in recent months."

Source: Investing.com

