Iterum Therapeutics on deck for IPO

Dublin, Ireland-domiciled Iterum Therapeutics (ITRM) has filed a preliminary prospectus for its U.S. IPO.

The clinical-stage pharma company is focused on developing an antibiotic called sulopenem that it licensed from Pfizer in late 2015. The company says there are two main opportunities for the ß-lactam antibiotic: patients in a community setting with uncomplicated urinary tract infections at elevated risk of treatment failure and hospitalized patients with complicated antibiotic-resistant infections.

2017 Financials ($M): Revenue: 0.5; Operating Expenses: 30.0 (+123.9%); Net Loss: (29.4) (-117.8%); cash consumption: (30.6) (-170.8%).