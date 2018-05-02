Needham lowers II-VI target but sees long-term growth potential

Needham lowers its II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) price target from $56 to $50 after the earnings report.

Firm notes a “number of puts-and-takes” in the quarter including weaker 3D sensing revenue, significantly higher operating expenses, and the higher tax rate.

Needham still thinks II-I has a diverse portfolio and notes that bookings were strong across the main three business segments.

Needham reduces what was an aggressive EPS estimate to reflect slower 3D sensing ramp but thinks II-VI will grow during the next several years.

Source: Briefing.com.

II-VI shares are up 4.2% to $43.08.

Previously: II-VI reports mixed Q3 and guidance (May 1)