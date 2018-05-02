In reversal, Nokia selling Digital Health business

Nokia (NOK -1.9% ) is reversing course on digital health, entering exclusive talks to sell its Digital Health business to Withings co-founder Éric Carreel.

That move comes as competition amps up at the intersection of smartwatches and health, particularly from Apple. Nokia acquired its Withings business two years ago, for €170M, but took a €141M writedown on the unit in October.

The business portfolio includes consumer and enterprise products, including hybrid smartwatches, scales and other digital health devices.

Nokia had started a strategic review for the business in February.