Peabody Energy sues to keep Navajo coal plant running until debt paid off

Peabody Energy (BTU +1.1% ) and the Hopi Tribe file a lawsuit that aims to keep the giant Navajo Generating Station coal plant in Arizona from closing.

The group is suing the Central Arizona Water Conservation District for its plans to no longer buy power from the coal plant in favor of natural gas and renewable energy.

Central Arizona Project officials last year began searching for replacement power once the plant closes, which the lawsuit claims is illegal and that CAP must continue to take the power from the coal plant if a new owner buys the plant to run it beyond 2019.