Big 5 Sporting Goods up 3.5% post Q1 results

Big 5 Sporting Goods (BGFV +3.5% ) reports Q1 revenue of $234.2M (-7.3% Y/Y).

Same store sales declined 40 bps to 7.5%; gross profit margin declined 200 bps to 31.1%, reflecting a decrease in merchandise margins of 58 bps & higher store occupancy expense as a percentage of net sales.

Overall S&A expense declined $1.1M for Q1 primarily due to lower advertising expense.

Cash & equivalents of $4.1M (-43% Q/Q); Dividend of $0.15 will be paid on June 15, 2018.

Q2 Outlook: Same store sales to be in the flat to positive low single-digit range; EPS $0.04-0.12; New store openings: 2.

Previously: Big 5 Sporting Goods beats by $0.09, beats on revenue (May 1)