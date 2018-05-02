Google launches startup investment fund to benefit Assistant

Google (GOOG -0.3% ) (GOOGL -0.5% ) announces an investment program to bolster its Assistant in a project similar to Amazon’s Alexa Fund.

The fund will focus on early-stage startups developing tech that can benefit Assistant but exclusivity doesn’t appear a requirement. The size of the fund wasn’t disclosed.

Google revealed the initial companies receiving undisclosed investments: GoMoment (makes digital concierge Ivy), Edwin (tutorial program for English as a second language), BotSociety (voice interface testing tool for developers), and Pulse Labs (voice app testing tool for app designers).

