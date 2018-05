Xerox (XRX -5.2% ) breaks higher after Reuters breaks that Apollo Global Management (APO +1.6% ) has made an approach about an acquisition.

Shares of Xerox, which were halted for about 8 minutes due to volatility before action resumed at 12:25 ET, are stlll lower on the day.

It had already been a busy news day for Xerox before the latest.

