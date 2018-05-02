IDC: Smartphone shipments -2.9% in Q1, Samsung takes top spot

Global smartphone shipments dropped 2.9% in Q1 on the prior year, according to preliminary IDC data, due largely to a slowdown in China.

Smartphone vendors shipped 334.3M units during the quarter. In China, volumes dipped below 100M for the first time in nearly five years.

Top vendors by shipment (market share / Y/Y change): Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), 78.2M (23.4% / -2.4%); Apple (AAPL +4.2% ), 52.2M (15.6%/+2.8%); Huawei, 39.3M (11.8%/+13.8%); Xiaomi (XI), 28M (8.4%/+87.8%); OPPO, 23.9M (7.1%/-7.5%); Others, 112.7M (33.7%/-18.5%).

