Bloomberg: SoftBank talks to buy Swiss Re stake at standstill

SoftBank's (SFTBY -0.4% ) talks to buy up to a third of Swiss Re (SSREY -1.2% ) have hit a snag, Bloomberg reports, with disagreements ranging from price to the ultimate size of SoftBank's stake and how much control Masayoshi Son would get in the deal.

Son's focus has also shifted now that Sprint has a deal to merge with T-Mobile, and SoftBank pursues the public float of its mobile unit in Japan, according to the report.

Swiss Re execs have tamped down speculation that heavy reinsurance cash flow could fund Son's tech ambitions, saying that talks have been for no more than a 10% stake in the reinsurer.

Swiss Re reports earnings on Friday.

