MoviePass offers flagship package again

Variety reports that MoviePass is once again offering its movie-a-day package to new subscribers after sending some seemingly conflicting signals on which direction it was going with pricing.
"We never planned to abandon the flagship product that everybody loves," explains MoviePass CEO Mitch Lowe to the publication. "Any time we’ve done a promotional package, we’ve taken the monthly plan off our site," he added.
Shares of MoviePass owner Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY -2.8%) gained a bit after the news broke, but have since retreated back. HMNY printed a 52-week low of $2.04 earlier today.