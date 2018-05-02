Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond funds

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:CEV) - $0.0371.

Eaton Vance Massachusetts Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:MMV) - $0.0388.

Eaton Vance Michigan Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EMI) - $0.0391.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) - $0.0541.

Eaton Vance New Jersey Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVJ) - $0.0457.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVY) - $0.0500.

Eaton Vance Ohio Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVO) - $0.0451.

Eaton Vance Pennsylvania Municipal Income Trust (NYSEMKT:EVP) - $0.0421.

Payable May 18; for shareholders of record May 11; ex-div May 10.

Press Release