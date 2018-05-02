Facebook day 2 keynote starting

2:20 p.m.: The day 2 keynote is done and developers head to breakouts. The session as expected focused on deeper technology than yesterday, and the tone was all about artificial intelligence. The company says its open-sourced PyTorch 1.0 AI framework will be out in months, promising quicker deployments (and the focus of today's launch of new site Facebook.ai).

1:35 p.m.: A lengthy talk on virtual reality shows improvements the company has made on face and lip-sync matching to give a sense of presence in virtual meet-ups, before Schroepfer hands off to Director of Engineering Srinivas Narayanan.

1:14 p.m.: Chief Technology Officer Mike Schroepfer is speaking about improvements in machine learning on the camera and video/photo analysis.

Facebook's (FB +1.5% ) keynote from Day 2 of its F8 developer conference is set to begin, while media oxygen from a number of announcements yesterday settles on its plans to enter the dating space.

Today's address is likely to focus on research and longer-term developments rather than the flashier product showcases from yesterday, though it's not clear who might be speaking.

Watch live here.

