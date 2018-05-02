HollyFrontier hits all-time high following big Q1 beat

HollyFrontier (HFC +5.3% ) surges to an all-time high after reporting a strong Q1 earnings beat and saying it had resumed share buybacks after a two-year gap.

“We were able to capitalize on favorable crude differentials and strong product crack spreads in our market," CEO George Damiris said during today's earnings conference call, and HFC expects wider Permian and Canadian crude differentials to support margins in Q2.

HFC’s Q1 refinery gross margins jumped 70% Y/Y to $12.83/bbl from $5.29/bbl, surpassing margins at larger rivals such as Valero Energy (VLO +0.8% ) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC +3.4% ); Jefferies analysts say "HFC’s 74% index capture rate during the quarter was the highest quarterly average" since Q3 2015.

HFC also says it plans to run its six refineries at up to 92% of their combined crude oil processing capacity of nearly 490K bbl/day in Q2.

Analysts at Cowen raise their stock price target to $65 from $40, saying shares could maintain momentum on HFC's operating leverage to wider crude differentials, particularly simple underlying Brent/WTI differentials that the firm has underestimated (Briefing.com).