Wynn Resorts reacts to Elaine Wynn legal action

Wynn Resorts (WYNN +0.5% ) issues a statement to Seeking Alpha in regard to the lawsuit filed by Elaine Wynn.

Wynn statement: "Elaine Wynn once again has chosen to litigate rather than communicate, despite the company’s public offers to meet with her to discuss the current state of the business. This time, she has asked a court to delay the Wynn Resorts Annual Meeting, which has long been scheduled for May 16. We believe a delay is unwarranted and not in the best interests of shareholders. She is also demanding we provide additional materials that go far beyond what is required under Nevada law. As a sign of our good faith, the Company will provide her with the shareholder (NOBO and DTC) lists she now seeks."

