Memory stocks drop on Apple's DRAM/NAND comment

During Apple’s earnings call yesterday, CFO Luca Maestri said he expects NAND and DRAM prices to fall.

RBC analyst Amit Daryanani writes that the comments were “incrementally negative” for memory suppliers.

Rakesh: “We believe OEM focus will be on maintaining DRAM/NAND profitability with stable to better pricing.”

Source: Bloomberg First Word.

Memory movers: Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Micron (MU -1.3% ), Western Digital (WDC -2.7% ), Intel (INTC -1% ).

