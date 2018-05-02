Reuters: Crescent Point set to win shareholder support for director nominees

Crescent Point Energy (CPG +1.6% ) is poised to win support for its director nominees based on preliminary vote counts, shrugging off opposition from activist investor Cation Capital, Reuters reports.

The P-E firm nominated four candidates to CPG's board, citing "the significant destruction of shareholder value and the abject failure of the Canadian oil producer’s current leadership across all aspects."

A close vote was expected, as proxy advisor ISS supported some of the Cation Capital’s nominees and Glass Lewis backed the company’s choices.