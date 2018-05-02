WSJ: Trump admin weighs more restrictions on Chinese telecom gear

Amping up pressure, the Trump administration is eyeing more restrictions on China's telecom equipment makers over national security concerns, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That means more pressure on top maker ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF), which faced a Commerce Dept. ban two weeks ago, as well as Huawei.

The DOC ban on selling components to ZTE pounded the optical-equipment sector at the time.

A new move from the White House could come via executive order in the next few weeks, which could involve limiting companies doing business with the U.S. government from using the Chinese companies' gear.