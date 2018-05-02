Japan April PMI services activity grows fastest in six months

Japan's services sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in April to 52.5, following 50.9 in March as new orders picked up, suggesting the economy got off to a strong start in the second quarter.

The new business expanded at a faster pace than in March, though future business expectations eased to the lowest in seven months.

Japan's economy is forecast to have expanded an annualized 0.5 percent in the first quarter as consumer spending and factory output weakened, according to a Reuters poll.

Source: Investing.com

