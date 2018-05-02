Littlefuse jumps 14% on Q1 results, upside guidance

Littlefuse (LFUS +14.5% ) reported Q1 net sales growth of 46.4% Y/Y to $417.8M. Segment sales: Electronics +72% Y/Y to $246.41M, Automotive +17% Y/Y to $126.13M and Industrial +14% Y/Y to $27.27M.

Q1 overall margin: Gross declined by 400 bps to 35.8%, operating declined by 812 bps to 9% and Adj. EBITDA improved 110 bps to 24.1%.

Segment operating margins: Electronics declined by 250 bps to 20.4%, automotive improved by 60 bps to 14.6% and industrial improved by 1,680 bps to 17.3%.

SG&A expenses were up 40% to $77.51M.

The company renewed 1M share repurchase program due to last one being unused.

Q2 2018 upside Guidance: Net sales $450-462M vs $417.74M consensus; EPS $2.39-2.53 vs. $2.23 consensus, Adj. effective tax rate 19.5-20.5%

FY18 Guidance: effective tax rate 18-21%.

Previously: Littelfuse beats by $0.58, beats on revenue (May 2)