TC PipeLines -28% after slashing distribution, warning of reduced cash flows

TC PipeLines (TCP -28.7% ) tumbles to a 52-week low after saying it will reduce its quarterly distribution by 35% to $0.65/unit in response to March's Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announcements.

FERC's actions "with respect to the revised policy that would allow for no recovery of an income tax allowance in the cost-of-service rates of our pipelines with related follow-on impacts have had a profound impact on us and many in our industry... if implemented as expected, will result in a material decrease in cash flows from our pipelines," says CEO Nathan Brown.

TCP also notes its TransCanada (TRP N/A ) parent currently does not view TCP as a viable financing alternative, and "growth from dropdowns is therefore not anticipated to materialize unless circumstances change."

