The Information: Uber and Lyft don't track recalled cars in fleets

The Information reports that Uber (UBER) and Lyft (LYFT) don’t track cars in their fleets that are subject to recalls.

The companies expect drivers to fix the problem independently since they, in the words of Lyft spokesman Adrian Durbin, “have a strong personal incentive to make sure their car is in a safe operating condition.”

Carfax estimates that 20% of Uber and Lyft cars have unresolved defects that have a recall. Granted, that’s the same percentage as the general population of drivers.

