Suncor says growth plan not constrained by pipeline bottlenecks

Suncor Energy (SU +0.6% ) says its growth plan is not constrained by pipeline bottlenecks but it does not expect to make further major investments in Canada’s oil sands until market access improves.

“The real strength of our growth plan for the next five or six years is our high level of certainty, and it’s not constrained by market access issues,” CEO Steve Williams said during today's earnings conference call. “We have existing pipeline access to accommodate all of our oil sands production.”

Williams also said that while the discount Canadian producers face nearly doubled in Q1 compared with a year ago, it had no impact on SU’s earnings or cash flow, as low crude prices were offset by better midstream and downstream returns.

