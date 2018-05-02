Freeport McMoRan +2% following upgrade at CIBC

Freeport McMoRan (FCX +2.1% ) is higher after CIBC upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral, saying the stock's 20% plunge following its Q1 earnings report reflecting a worst-case scenario for the company's Indonesia operations.

CIBC analyst Oscar Cabrera views FCX as a best-in-class North American copper miner but notes the market is ascribing zero value for the Grasberg mine, and he believes the rest of the portfolio could attract takeout valuations of $20.64-$25.50.

FCX’s Indonesian unit has said new requirements from the Indonesian government are “not achievable and not workable,” and CEO Richard Adkerson last week called the demands “shocking.”