Tanger Factory leads mall players lower

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT -8.3% ) has fallen and can't get up after cutting full-year guidance alongside its Q1 report last night. KeyBanc's Todd Thomas says conditions appear to be deteriorating faster-than-expected across SKT's portfolio. He downgrades to Underweight from Sector Weight.

PREIT (PEI -2.4% ) has bounced off of its worst levels, but remains in the red after missing estimates last night (though holding its full-year outlook steady).