Tanger Factory leads mall players lower

Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT -8.3%) has fallen and can't get up after cutting full-year guidance alongside its Q1 report last night. KeyBanc's Todd Thomas says conditions appear to be deteriorating faster-than-expected across SKT's portfolio. He downgrades to Underweight from Sector Weight.
PREIT (PEI -2.4%) has bounced off of its worst levels, but remains in the red after missing estimates last night (though holding its full-year outlook steady).
CBL (CBL -1.9%), DDR (DDR -1.2%), Kimco (KIM -1.8%), Kite Realty (KRG -1.4%), Regency Centers (REG -1.3%), Federal Realty (FRT -0.8%), Weingarten (WRI -1.1%), Retail Opportunity (ROIC -1.6%)