Microsoft and Apple in talks to lift bans in UAE

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) could get the bans lifted on Skype and FaceTime in the United Arab Emirates.

The companies are talking to the government to lift the ban on VoIP services that impact their products and other services like Whatsapp.

UAE has telecom laws that allow for a monopoly. The government didn’t fully block Skype until earlier this year and FaceTime isn’t available on iPhones sold in the area, but reportedly works if the phone was purchased abroad.

Microsoft plans to build two data centers in the region next year.

Microsoft shares are down 1.1% .

Apple shares are up 4.8% .

