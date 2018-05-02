Gold, gold miners climb after Fed tweaks inflation language

Gold futures settled near two-month lows but then rose in electronic trading after Fed officials may have signaled their willingness to allow inflation to exceed their 2% goal somewhat by adding a reference to the “symmetric” nature of their target.

“The Fed’s decision is showing us that the Fed is willing to let its inflation overshoot its 2% target and accommodate growth,” says Peter Spina, president and chief executive officer of GoldSeek.com. “This should be favorable to growing inflation forecasts” and make the appeal of gold grow.

Among major gold miners: EGO +8.3% , AUY +6% , AGI +6% , NGD +4.2% , IAG +2.7% , GG +1.8% , AEM +1.3% , ABX +1.1% .

ETFs: GLD, GDX, NUGT, GGN, DUST, IAU, PHYS, SGOL, GOEX, UGLD, SGDM, UGL, DGP, GLL, ASA, GTU, GLDI, OUNZ, RING, DZZ, DGL, DGLD, TGLDX, DGZ, PSAU, GOAU, GDXX, GYEN, BAR, GEUR, GDXS, GLDW, GHS, UBG, QGLDX, GHE, MELT