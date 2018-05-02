MSG Networks launches eSports series on Knicks' NBA 2K team

MSG Networks (MSGN -0.7% ) has started its new eSports series based around Madison Square Garden's (MSG +1.2% ) NBA 2K League team.

The 30-minute Knicks Gaming show will highlight the team of the same name, part of the league that's a joint venture between the National Basketball Association and videogame maker Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO).

Competition in the league tipped off yesterday, and MSGN's new show will debut next Tuesday at 10 p.m., with a mix of behind-the-scenes footage and storytelling as it tracks the team's fortunes through the season.

Episodes on MSG Networks will also be streamed on the MSG GO live/on-demand platform.