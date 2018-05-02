Sinclair stations off PlayStation Vue amid dispute

Local-broadcasting giant Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI -0.8% ) confirms all of its affiliates are now off PlayStation Vue (SNE +0.6% ) in what it says is a contract dispute.

"As a result of Sony failing to comply with certain contractual provisions," affiliates for all of the big four networks (ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC) are off the service's live TV offering, which according to subscriber notices is replacing them with on-demand content.

That's the first word on the matter from the companies after a bit of silence. Sony isn't elaborating on the dispute, which could be over carriage fees.