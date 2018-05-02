Bloomberg: Google building social gaming startup

Bloomberg reports that Google (GOOG -0.9% )(GOOGL -1% ) is building a social-gaming startup called Arcade.

The secret project comes as Google parent Alphabet aims to create more companies under its umbrella.

Sources say Arcade was founded by Michael Sayman, who previously served as an intern at Facebook while still a teenager.

Arcade’s first app could debut this summer and resemble a trivia game.

A Google spokesperson confirmed Arcade’s existence to Bloomberg but didn’t provide specifics.

